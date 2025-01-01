Know What's Really Happening in the South Metro

Join 3,000+ neighbors getting Dakota County news and weekend plans.
No fluff, just what matters to your community.

By subscribing, you agree to receive recurring emails. View our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.
South Metro Blog

Latest Blogs

See the latest updates in the South Metro.

View all
Hastings

Hastings Has a 1,500-Unit Housing Gap

With nearly 670 housing units in the pipeline, Hastings is making its biggest push in years to close a 1,500-unit housing gap.
Read more
Hastings

375-Home Development Moving Forward in Hastings

Hastings' proposed 375-home Pleasant Valley Farms development clears another hurdle, with grading potentially starting later this year.
Read more
Prior Lake

Prior Lake Police Are Looking at a Drone-as-First-Responder Program

Prior Lake PD is exploring drone-as-first-responder technology that could put an eye in the sky over 911 calls within minutes, potentially sharing costs with other south metro cities.
Read more
Scott County

Scott County Is Now the 3rd Deadliest County in Minnesota for Traffic Deaths

Scott County is now the third deadliest county in Minnesota for traffic deaths, and Prior Lake PD is ramping up impaired driving enforcement after the chief found a drunk driver within 45 minutes of hitting the road himself.
Read more
District 196
Burnsville

Echo Park Elementary Is the Best Magnet School in Minnesota

Echo Park Elementary principal Logan Schultz and teacher Brian Hurley — named Region 6 Magnet Teacher of the Year — were recognized at the District 196 school board meeting on February 9th.
Read more
District 196

District 196 Is Expanding Dakota Language Education

District 196's American Indian Education Program serves 579 students from 67 tribal nations with cultural programming, language learning, and academic support from pre-K through 12th grade.
Read more
View all

Proudly Serving Dakota County

We love covering the entire South Metro.

Apple Valley

Burnsville

Eagan

Farmington

Hastings

Lakeville

Prior Lake

Rosemount

Savage

Shakopee

Subscribe to the Scoop

We Make Staying Informed Effortless

Getting started takes 30 seconds, and staying informed takes just 5 minutes twice a week—we've thought through everything so you don't have to

Step 1:
Subscribe

Enter your email address and choose your cities. No credit card. No spam. Just quality local news delivered twice a week.

Step 2:
Check Your Inbox Each Monday & Thursday

Every Monday and Thursday morning, receive a curated email with the most important events & news from your South Metro communities—written clearly and concisely.

Step 3:
Read in 5 Minutes

Scan the highlights over coffee. Know what's happening before your neighbors. Participate in your community with confidence. It's that simple.

Subscribe to the Scoop

Tired of Missing What's Happening in Your Own Backyard?

When you don't know what's happening locally, you lose your voice in decisions that directly impact your life.

Important Decisions Made Without You

Your city council just approved a major development project three blocks from your home. You found out from a neighbor two weeks after the vote. The decision affects your property value, your commute, and your neighborhood character—but you had no idea it was even being discussed.

Generic News Doesn't Cover Your Community

The big news outlets focus on Minneapolis and St. Paul. When they do mention Dakota County, it's only for major incidents. Meanwhile, the zoning changes in Lakeville, the new businesses opening in Burnsville, and the school board debates in Apple Valley go completely unreported.

No Time to Track Down Local Info

You want to be an informed citizen, but who has time to watch 3-hour city council meetings, search through municipal websites, and piece together what's actually happening across 10 different South Metro cities?

Subscribe to the Scoop

Everything You Need to Stay Informed

We cover every angle of local events and news so you're never caught off guard by changes in your community

Subscribe to the Scoop
Twice-Weekly Email Newsletter

We offer a range of services tailored to meet your needs. Our expertise includes marketing strategy, branding, and digital solutions. Each service is designed to position you as the hero of your story.

City council meeting highlights translated into plain English

Development projects and zoning changes that affect your neighborhood

Mobile-friendly format you can read anywhere

No jargon, no politics. Just the facts you need

Social Media Coverage

Follow breaking news and engaging stories on social media with videos and updates that make local government accessible and interesting

30-60 second video summaries of important events & news

Real-time updates on developing stories

Behind-the-scenes looks at local government

Community-focused storytelling that goes viral for the right reasons

Local Business & Leader Podcast

Hear directly from South Metro business owners, community leaders, and local experts about what's happening in Dakota County

In-depth conversations with people shaping your community

Local business spotlights and success stories

Expert insights on community developments

Available wherever you get your podcasts

Event & Business Promotion

Discover local events, new businesses, and community happenings through our promotional content and event coverage

Comprehensive event guides and calendars

New business openings and grand openings

Restaurant and entertainment recommendations

Community celebration coverage