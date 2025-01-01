When you don't know what's happening locally, you lose your voice in decisions that directly impact your life.

Important Decisions Made Without You Your city council just approved a major development project three blocks from your home. You found out from a neighbor two weeks after the vote. The decision affects your property value, your commute, and your neighborhood character—but you had no idea it was even being discussed.

Generic News Doesn't Cover Your Community The big news outlets focus on Minneapolis and St. Paul. When they do mention Dakota County, it's only for major incidents. Meanwhile, the zoning changes in Lakeville, the new businesses opening in Burnsville, and the school board debates in Apple Valley go completely unreported.