Join 3,000+ neighbors getting Dakota County news and weekend plans.
No fluff, just what matters to your community.
See the latest updates in the South Metro.
We love covering the entire South Metro.
Apple Valley
Burnsville
Eagan
Farmington
Hastings
Lakeville
Prior Lake
Rosemount
Savage
Shakopee
Getting started takes 30 seconds, and staying informed takes just 5 minutes twice a week—we've thought through everything so you don't have to
Enter your email address and choose your cities. No credit card. No spam. Just quality local news delivered twice a week.
Every Monday and Thursday morning, receive a curated email with the most important events & news from your South Metro communities—written clearly and concisely.
Scan the highlights over coffee. Know what's happening before your neighbors. Participate in your community with confidence. It's that simple.
We cover every angle of local events and news so you're never caught off guard by changes in your community
We offer a range of services tailored to meet your needs. Our expertise includes marketing strategy, branding, and digital solutions. Each service is designed to position you as the hero of your story.
City council meeting highlights translated into plain English
Development projects and zoning changes that affect your neighborhood
Mobile-friendly format you can read anywhere
No jargon, no politics. Just the facts you need
Follow breaking news and engaging stories on social media with videos and updates that make local government accessible and interesting
30-60 second video summaries of important events & news
Real-time updates on developing stories
Behind-the-scenes looks at local government
Community-focused storytelling that goes viral for the right reasons
Hear directly from South Metro business owners, community leaders, and local experts about what's happening in Dakota County
In-depth conversations with people shaping your community
Local business spotlights and success stories
Expert insights on community developments
Available wherever you get your podcasts
Discover local events, new businesses, and community happenings through our promotional content and event coverage
Comprehensive event guides and calendars
New business openings and grand openings
Restaurant and entertainment recommendations
Community celebration coverage